FWL Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. Comerica accounts for 3.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $638,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Comerica Stock Down 0.3 %

Comerica stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.