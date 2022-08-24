FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $9.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 43,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after purchasing an additional 308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

