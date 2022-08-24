FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a report released on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.