FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Great Elm Capital Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Great Elm Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Great Elm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

GECC stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

