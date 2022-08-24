Gains Associates 24-Hour Volume Reaches $114,684.00 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $114,684.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

