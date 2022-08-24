GamerCoin Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $992,021.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00771819 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016222 BTC.
GamerCoin Coin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
