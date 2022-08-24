Gary W. Mize Sells 9,883 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,339 shares in the company, valued at $475,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GEVO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 5,077,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $773.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

