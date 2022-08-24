Gather Price Tops $0.0123 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Gather has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $1.23 million and $252,496.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,556.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

