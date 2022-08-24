General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $6,639,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. 32,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,320. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.