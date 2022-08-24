GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Stock Price Down 26.3%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 26.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

