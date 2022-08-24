Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Gary W. Mize Sells 9,883 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,439.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,079. The firm has a market cap of $773.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Gevo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

