GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 74,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 117,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.38 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

