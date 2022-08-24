Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 761,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 620,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 473,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

GILD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 154,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

