Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. 92,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Global Internet of People Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

About Global Internet of People

(Get Rating)

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.