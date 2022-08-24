Goldex Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $198,664.01 (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Goldex Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Goldex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $198,664.01 and approximately $12,154.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
About Goldex Token
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Goldex Token
