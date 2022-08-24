Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Goodman Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

