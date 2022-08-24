Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.86

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$78.86 and traded as high as C$79.47. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$78.17, with a volume of 81,518 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.78.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
