Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.86

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$78.86 and traded as high as C$79.47. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$78.17, with a volume of 81,518 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.78.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.