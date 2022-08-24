Grimm Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,985.84 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $16,985.84 and $35.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00053938 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
Grimm Coin Trading
