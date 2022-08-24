Grimm Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,985.84 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $16,985.84 and $35.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.