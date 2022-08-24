GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Trading Down 1% This Week

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $33,621.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005356 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

