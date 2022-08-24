Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 821,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,258. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.