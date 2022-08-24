Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess’ has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

GES stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 842,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Guess’ by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

