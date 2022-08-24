Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Down 1.9 %

GES stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Guess’ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

