Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GES. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 841,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Guess”s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.