Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down to $12.69

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $12.10. Hagerty shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 523 shares traded.

Hagerty Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

