Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HMY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $18,398,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $292,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 728,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 128,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 162.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,797 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

