Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Hashgard has a market cap of $385,029.57 and $15,722.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,535.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129038 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033520 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00081261 BTC.
Hashgard Profile
Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hashgard
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.