Head to Head Comparison: a.k.a. Brands (AKA) & Its Rivals

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for a.k.a. Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 166 1011 3297 45 2.71

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 296.67%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 49.38%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.39% 318.49% -7.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -13.85 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -2.42

a.k.a. Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands competitors beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

