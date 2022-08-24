Head-To-Head Survey: CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) and CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MeiraGTx and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 220.78%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than CytRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -227.29% -59.65% -34.67% CytRx N/A -396.93% -137.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $37.70 million 11.18 -$79.56 million ($2.27) -4.15 CytRx N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats CytRx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

