Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Down 3.7%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. 5,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 46,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

