Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.28

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and traded as high as $132.52. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 6,316,947 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average is $131.31.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.