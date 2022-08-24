Healthcare Services Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAR) Trading Down 0.1%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 3,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 53,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 9.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

