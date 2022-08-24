Hedget Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $133,783.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

