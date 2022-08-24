Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $75.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $60.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hibbett by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

