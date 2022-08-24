Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $200,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.00. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.