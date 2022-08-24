HyperCash Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $220,757.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,535.40 or 1.00026483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00059486 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00228885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00143203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00237697 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00056525 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

