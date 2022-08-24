ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICLR. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.33. 332,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $196.34 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

