Idle Trading Down 19.8% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $8,119.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00769467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,260,160 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.