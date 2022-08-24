Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Down 1.2%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.
