Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 10.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.59. Approximately 5,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 200,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunocore Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.