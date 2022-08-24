Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.96. Immunovant shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 974 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Immunovant to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 51.3% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 2,449,613 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $7,672,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

