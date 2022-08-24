Immutable Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $248,574.86 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Immutable has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Immutable has a market cap of $248,574.86 and $12,349.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
Immutable Coin Profile
Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable Coin Trading
