Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP remained flat at $21.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,329. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $444.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.