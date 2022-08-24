Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.44

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 12124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter valued at $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

