Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys 7,414 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,182,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,724,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $405,831.51.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,306. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $469.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

