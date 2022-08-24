Insider Buying: Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $29,136.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Global Self Storage Trading Up 1.3 %
SELF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.36.
Global Self Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.