Insider Buying: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HCI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,878. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $457.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -96.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,766,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 286.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HCI Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 90,279 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

