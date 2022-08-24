Insider Buying: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Purchases 8,038 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LendingTree Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 289,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,756. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $172.93. The company has a market capitalization of $422.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

