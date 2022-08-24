Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,294.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,435. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

