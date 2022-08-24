Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,294.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,435. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
