Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases C$38,400.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior purchased 600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,400.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.27. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.05.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

