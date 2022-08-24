Insider Buying: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,581. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

